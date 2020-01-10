3 in custody after meth found in Brownsville search

1/3

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after investigators search a Brownsville home Friday morning.

Agents with the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force confirmed the arrest on their Facebook page.

The post says agents and officers with the Brownsville Police Department searched a home on North McLemore Avenue, where more than an ounce of methamphetamine was found, along with drug paraphernalia, marijuana and the proceeds of methamphetamine sales.

A woman and two men are currently in custody, the post says.

All three individuals are convicted felons, two were on probation, and one person had a warrant for violation of probation, according to the post.