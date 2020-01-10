Gibson Co. man convicted in methamphetamine investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Gibson County man has been found guilty of possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney Office.

The release says Jeffrey Lee Davis, 59, of Trenton, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The release says investigators saw Davis in his home, at a desk, weighing and packing methamphetamine for resale before an arrest warrant was executed on July 6, 2017.

Investigators recovered the methamphetamine on the desk, and Davis was found with another bag of methamphetamine when he was taken into custody, according to the release.

The release says Davis has a criminal history of manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine, assault and burglary convictions.

Davis’s sentencing is scheduled for April 7, and he could face a maximum of 40 years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release.