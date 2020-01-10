Hardeman Co. woman faces charges over TennCare fraud

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman in Hardeman County is facing charges after allegedly reporting false information to TennCare.

Sheena Murphy, 33, of Whiteville, is being charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000 after investigators say she falsely reported her income and her marital status to get TennCare benefits for her and her son, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

Investigators say she was over the income threshold to receive TennCare and withheld that she was married, which would have disqualified her from receiving TennCare benefits.

TennCare paid $16,853.27 in healthcare payments and pharmacy claims, according to the release.

The release says if Murphy is convicted, she could face a maximum of 27 years in prison for both charges.