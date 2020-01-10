Mugshots : Madison County : 01/09/20 – 01/10/20 January 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Richard Pickard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Andre Summers Aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Detavius Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Devonte Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Jeru Andrews Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Kira Clay Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Marlon Artis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Rickey Bond Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Ricky Parson Sex offender registry violations, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Samantha Caldwell Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Timothy Melugin Schedule I drug violation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest