Mugshots : Madison County : 01/09/20 – 01/10/20

1/12 Richard Pickard Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/12 Andre Summers Aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation

3/12 Detavius Johnson Violation of community corrections

4/12 Devonte Brown Violation of probation



5/12 Jeru Andrews Violation of order of protection

6/12 Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication

7/12 Kira Clay Failure to appear

8/12 Marlon Artis Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/12 Rickey Bond Failure to comply

10/12 Ricky Parson Sex offender registry violations, contraband in penal institution

11/12 Samantha Caldwell Aggravated assault

12/12 Timothy Melugin Schedule I drug violation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.