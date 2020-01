HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Family, friends, community members and fellow officers laid one of their own to rest on Friday.

Officer Rhonda Bonds died on January 1, after a brief illness.

Bonds previously worked for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in patrol and as an student resource officer.

She joined the Bolivar Police Department in October of 2019, where she was also an SRO for Bolivar Elementary School.

Bond’s funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m.