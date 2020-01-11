West Tennesseeans celebrate law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennesseeans celebrated our men and women of law enforcement on Saturday.

People, police, deputies, among others gathered under one roof for the 3rd annual ‘Law Enforcement Ball’ at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The room lit up in blue to celebrate all law enforcement.

Everyone dressed to the nines for an evening of fun, dancing, and entertainment, all to give back to Crime Stoppers.

Organizers explained how the ball helps, and why it’s important.

“It’s going to help so we can pay for more rewards. When people call, we have to have money to pay, and that’s mainly what it’s for, but it also pays for board member training,” director of Crime Stoppers Mike Johnson said.

“It’s very important for the community and the citizens to camaraderize with the officers, as well,” assistant of Crime Stoppers Lindsay Kilburn said.

Members of law enforcement were also recognized with awards for all of their hard work.

The following people and members of law enforcement were recognized for their accomplishments: