West Tennesseeans celebrate law enforcement
JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennesseeans celebrated our men and women of law enforcement on Saturday.
People, police, deputies, among others gathered under one roof for the 3rd annual ‘Law Enforcement Ball’ at the Jackson Fairgrounds.
The room lit up in blue to celebrate all law enforcement.
Everyone dressed to the nines for an evening of fun, dancing, and entertainment, all to give back to Crime Stoppers.
Organizers explained how the ball helps, and why it’s important.
“It’s going to help so we can pay for more rewards. When people call, we have to have money to pay, and that’s mainly what it’s for, but it also pays for board member training,” director of Crime Stoppers Mike Johnson said.
“It’s very important for the community and the citizens to camaraderize with the officers, as well,” assistant of Crime Stoppers Lindsay Kilburn said.
Members of law enforcement were also recognized with awards for all of their hard work.
The following people and members of law enforcement were recognized for their accomplishments:
- Director’s Award – Tawnya Moore, for her years of involvement in the community and on the board of directors for Crime Stoppers.
- Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Justin Harris. He leads the Street Crime Unit, which he has led since 2017. Officials say, under his leadership, in 2019, the Street Crime Unit wrote 275 traffic citations, made 718 physical arrests, seized over $11,000 in cash, removed heroin, meth, cocaine, and other dangerous drugs off the streets, while also getting 14 guns off the streets.
- Narcotics Officer of the Year – Investigator Scott Cornelison, for his work in the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit and recent drug diversion case work.
- Deputy of the Year – Deputy Justin Gross and Deputy Hunter Marbrey, both for helping a gunshot victim and giving him medical attention until EMS arrived, after hearing a call of a shooting at Sonic on West University Parkway.
- Officer of the Year – Officer Bobby Locke, for saving three lives after a stabbing at Pathways, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, along with a fellow officer. Officials say that Officer Locke will also receive the Police Medal of Valor at a future event.
- Top Cop Award – FBI Special Agent Scott Lawson, who has worked many important cases in the region, but namely the 23-year-old cold case of Cayce Lynn McDaniel who went missing after a church social in Milan. Officials say Special Agent Lawson’s significant role in the case led to the arrest of Finis ‘Pete’ Hill.