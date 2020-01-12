1 dead, 2 injured in Hwy 45 crash Saturday

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 45 Saturday evening.

According to the crash report, THP responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

THP says the first vehicle was traveling south on the highway.

The second vehicle entered the highway from a side annex traveling east, according to the report.

THP says the first vehicle struck the left side of the second vehicle, and they both came to a stop after rotating.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jerry Davis, 76, of Jackson, died in the crash.

The driver and the passenger of the first vehicle were both injured.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts