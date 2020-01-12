1 dead, 2 injured in Hwy 45 crash Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 45 Saturday evening.

According to the crash report, THP responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

THP says the first vehicle was traveling south on the highway.

The second vehicle entered the highway from a side annex traveling east, according to the report.

THP says the first vehicle struck the left side of the second vehicle, and they both came to a stop after rotating.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jerry Davis, 76, of Jackson, died in the crash.

The driver and the passenger of the first vehicle were both injured.