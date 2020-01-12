Brides to be get help with wedding preparations
JACKSON, Tenn–
For over 20 years now, the Bridal Show offers a place for 65 wedding vendors to help brides and their groom make their dream wedding come true.
A fashion show helped future brides get an idea of what they want their wedding dresses to look like.
Couples also got a look at deals.
“One of the good things about coming today, is a lot of the vendors have show only, special, day of show only special, so they can save quite a bit of money,” said Julie Cooke.
The Jackson Bridal Show was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.