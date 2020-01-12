Brides to be get help with wedding preparations

JACKSON, Tenn–

For over 20 years now, the Bridal Show offers a place for 65 wedding vendors to help brides and their groom make their dream wedding come true.

A fashion show helped future brides get an idea of what they want their wedding dresses to look like.

Couples also got a look at deals.

“One of the good things about coming today, is a lot of the vendors have show only, special, day of show only special, so they can save quite a bit of money,” said Julie Cooke.

The Jackson Bridal Show was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.