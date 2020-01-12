Family of victim thankful for their survival after shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–

“He survived being shot 10 times,” said Eric Claybrooks sister Erica.

Early Sunday morning officers with the Dyersburg Police Department responded to Peach Tree Park Apartments where they found one person dead and another in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting took place on the eastern section of the apartment parking lot.

Officers said they found Eric Claybrooks with multiple gunshot wounds. Claybrooks’ twin sister Erica said she is thankful her brother survived.

“He was shot 10, only 2 bullets remained in him, but they were non life threatening, thank God,” said Claybrooks.

Claybrooks said her brother is not only suffering from his wounds but also the loss of a loved one.

“He’s feeling really, a lot of loss from his brother at this point his best friend, also like his brother,” said Claybrooks.

Claybrooks said Lafayette Nance was her brother’s best friend. According to investigators, Nance was with Claybrooks during the incident and was found fatally shot at the scene.

“He just wants to move forward at this point,” said Claybrooks.

Investigators said they have arrested Marcus Holman as a suspect in connection to this shooting.

Investigators said Holman is in custody in Carroll County Mississippi.