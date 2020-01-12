Police search for suspect in Dyersburg fatal shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in an early Sunday morning fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a press release, police responded to a shooting complaint around 12:30 a.m. at Peach Tree Apartment Complex.

The suspect was identified as Marcus Holman, 32, of Dyersburg, according to police.

Police say they found Lafayette Nance, 31, of Dyersburg, and Eric Claybrooks, 27, of Dyersburg, shot in the complex’s parking lot.

Nance was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body will be sent to West Tennessee Region Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Claybrooks was transported and airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he is in critical condition.

The Dyersburg Police Department has issued state warrants for Holman for one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

If anyone has any information on Holman’s whereabouts, contact the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-287-8477.