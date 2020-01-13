Commission approves ballot for county’s primary election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission is preparing for an upcoming election.

The commission approved the ballot and set hours for early voting for the county’s primary election.

The full ballot and early voting hours have not been released just yet, however WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will have them for you as soon as they become available.

If you are interested in registering to vote or need to change your address to vote, click here.