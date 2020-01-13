Driver swerves to miss deer, hits utility pole

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Early Monday morning, a car crashed on State Route 105 in Carroll County, just outside of Trezevant.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a driver swerved off the roadway to avoid a deer crossing the road. When he swerved, he lost control in the mud.

He ended up hitting a utility pole and bringing it down, leading to both lanes of State Route 105 being closed while crews worked to replace the utility pole.

Authorities confirmed the man was not injured.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the most common months for deer-involved car crashes are October, November, December and January.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has a few tips to keep in mind in order to avoid a collision.

TDOT reminds drivers to be especially aware at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active. Using your high beams can help you spot the deer from further away.

If you see a deer crossing the road, be aware that there are probably more deer in the same area.

It’s a split second decision, but TDOT recommends that you brake, rather than swerve, because swerving can cause you to hit something on the side of the road.

If you do hit a deer, call the Tennessee Highway Patrol and notify them of where the crash happened.

According to the THP, there are on average more than 477 deer-related crashes in January.