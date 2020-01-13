Jackson man charged in Humboldt store break-in

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have charged a Jackson man in a burglary earlier this month on Eastend Drive.

Police say 40-year-old Andre Summers, of Jackson, is charged with burglary, vandalism and theft of property in the break-in January 5 at Robert’s Package Store and Party Shop.

Police say the break-in caused damage to the store, in addition to a large amount of property stolen.

Humboldt police say Summers is also facing charges in Jackson in another, unrelated burglary.