Jackson police seek ID in burglary investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual investigators believe may have been involved in a burglary last month.

Police say surveillance video captured on December 12 shows an unknown man going through a vehicle that was parked on West King Street.

The owner of the vehicle told police that clothes and shoes were taken from the car, according to a news release.

Police say additional surveillance video from the University of Memphis Lambuth campus shows the man wearing items taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.