Lane College receives award from Tennessee National Guard

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College received a special award Monday.

Lane College received the Minuteman Appreciation Award presented by the Tennessee Army National Guard.

This option allows students to go to Lane College and have the Tennessee Strong Act reimburse 100 percent of their tuition after the semester.

“They’ll have to come here stress free without having to get a loan and have to pay for that loan at the end of the semester,” SSgt. Joseph Baydoun said.

Lane College says they are honored to receive the award.