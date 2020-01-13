McKellar-Sipes soaring to new heights with $1 million grant

JACKSON, Tenn.-McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport is soaring to new heights with a big announcement.

McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport Executive Director Steve Smith says the airport received an economic grant worth $1 million to build infrastructure to creates more jobs. Smith says they plan to enlarge the hanger and build a bigger parking lot. Construction will take about a year. Smith says an engineer firm in Memphis will be doing the design work.

“Aviation jobs are usually pretty high paying jobs, so, we’re looking at a minimum of creating 20 to 30 to even 100 jobs in the long run,” said Smith.

Smith says they are still looking for company leads. The grant is from the Tennessee Economic Development Council, Governor’s budget and through the Department of Transportation.