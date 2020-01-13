More Rain Likely This Week

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Monday, January 13th

Showers and thunderstorms took a break yesterday, but wet weather may return as soon as tonight in parts of West Tennessee! There’s a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for a strong thunderstorm south of I-40. Showers and thunderstorms will seldom take a break from the Mid-South this week.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy this evening but overcast conditions are expected to develop before midnight. Rain is likeliest south of I-40 where there’s a chance for thunderstorms between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday. An isolated strong storm is possible near Selmer or Savannah but the risk for severe weather remains low. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 50s overnight.

After starting with clouds and fog tomorrow morning, skies may briefly show some sunshine in the middle of the day with cloud cover returning tomorrow evening. Showers will be likeliest before sunrise so most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will peak in the middle and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including more rain on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

