Mugshots : Madison County : 01/10/20 – 01/13/20

1/45 Brandy Braly Assault

2/45 Adam Provencio Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/45 Albert Adams Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/45 Aliste Moriley Failure to appear



5/45 Arthur Hibbs Public intoxication

6/45 Bethany Wyatt Schedule VI drug violations

7/45 Cassell Mitchell Failure to appear

8/45 Christopher Bray Simple domestic assault, vandalism



9/45 Curtis Millard Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug violations

10/45 David Perez-padilla Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/45 Deandre Long Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/45 Deandre Williamson Violation of community corrections



13/45 Deeanna Davis Failure to appear

14/45 Deidre Forrest Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/45 Dillon Gladney Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/45 Frances McPerson Simple domestic assault



17/45 Jamecus Blackwell Driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/45 James Long DUI

19/45 Jamilya Murphy DUI, violent child abuse/neglect

20/45 Jarvis Dunbar Violation of probation



21/45 Jeremiah Kirk Failure to appear

22/45 Jesse Moore Shoplifting, violation of community corrections

23/45 Joseph Doucette Violation of probation

24/45 Joseph McClain Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/45 Joshua Richie Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

26/45 Justin Byrd Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/45 Kamryn Lewis Theft under $1,000, criminal simulation

28/45 Lakita Means Failure to appear



29/45 Leon Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/45 Maggie Cotham Violation of community corrections

31/45 Mark Tooles Failure to appear

32/45 Marques Brown Simple domestic assault



33/45 Matthew Barnett Violation of community corrections

34/45 Matthew Frentzel Violation of community corrections

35/45 Murrell Tyus Violation of community corrections

36/45 Passion Barnett Simple domestic assault



37/45 Reginald McGowan False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault

38/45 Robert Ward Possession of stolen property

39/45 Rodriquez Murphy Failure to appear

40/45 Scarlet Roberts Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/45 Tesha Fowler-wade Simple domestic assault

42/45 Timothy Bradley Violation of probation, failure to appear

43/45 Tonya Mason Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/45 Travante Anderson Simple domestic assault



45/45 Travious Love Violation of community corrections



























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.