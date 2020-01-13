National system outage impacts driver’s license issuance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators is experiencing a national outage, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

In a news release, the department says the outage is impacting the state of Tennessee’s ability to issue driver’s licenses across the state.

The system briefly came back online around 11:20 a.m. However, the return was temporary, and the outage has resumed nationally, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators is working to resolve the issue, the release says.