NWS: EF-1 Tornado causes severe damage in Obion County

TROY

, Tenn–“I didn’t think it would be completely gone but it is,” said farmer Seth Taylor.

What’s gone and now in pieces– Seth Taylor’s farming equipment shop in Troy.

Taylor said it had everything he needed to prepare for the farming season.

“Shop tools and equipment was in one, and we had service trucks, pretty much our whole operation,” said Taylor.

“That’s obviously we got a kink in things now,” said Taylor.

Taylor expected to see damage but was quickly overwhelmed after a call from his neighbor.

“He (neighbor) said there’s no power and no lights up there, he said ‘in the lightning, we don’t see anything up there so you may want to come up here,’ ” said Taylor.

“Probably three quarters of the mile down the road, when we started seeing green tin, which was what the roof was, that’s whenever I realized, it might be worse than I thought,” said Taylor.

Pieces of his shop were everywhere, even on his neighbor’s property.

“We have two grain bins behind us here, their both in his pond,” said Taylor.

And less than a mile from Taylor, more damage at a home, with two vehicles wrecked.

Taylor said with what’s left of the shop, it will probably take half a million dollars to get everything back, plus a lot hard work to clean up the mess.

“That’s going to be the worst part, cleaning up this field,” said Taylor.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was sent out in Obion County when the tornado took place.