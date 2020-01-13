Permit for Light Goose Conservation Season

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency would like to remind everyone that a free permit is required to participate in this year’s Light Goose Conservation Season.

The season will be held February 15 through March 22 for blue, snow and Ross’s geese.

Hunters must also have a valid hunting license, but the license may be from any state.

To claim your free permit for the light goose conservation season, click here.

Unplugged shotguns and electronic calls are allowed for this Light Goose Season only.

The TWRA says shooting is allowed 30 minutes before official sunrise until 30 minutes after official sunset, and there is no daily bag or possession limit during this season.

No federal or state waterfowl stamps are required to hunt during the conservation season.

A post season survey is required to be completed at the end of the season. To complete the survey, click here.