TBI: Crime Labs testing more methamphetamine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms more methamphetamine was submitted to test by TBI Crime Labs across the state in 2019.

The TBI announced the increase Monday, saying the statistics for methamphetamine testing were the highest since the labs began keeping detailed statistics, according to a news release.

The release says the crime labs in Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville received more than 9,700 submissions of marijuana in 2019. In 2018, the labs received more than 10,000 marijuana submissions.

The release says methamphetamine submissions have gone up in recent years, from 3,748 submissions in 2015 to 12,072 in 2019.

The increase coincides with a decline in the number of meth labs reported statewide, according to the release. The TBI says those numbers indicate more methamphetamine being imported.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can find free and confidential resources available through Tennessee REDLINE online, or by calling or testing 1-800-889-9789.