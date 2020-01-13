Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Carol Moore

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Carol Moore.

Moore has been a teacher for 34 years.

Moore has been continuing her family’s role in education. Her mother was a teacher for 51 years, and her father taught at Lambuth College.

The Rose Hill School teacher said it’s something she has dreamed of since she was a little girl, especially getting to work with special needs children.

“We had some neighbors that had a special needs child, and I loved working with her and helping her, so I think that’s what kept me wanting to be a teacher,” Moore said.

Moore’s favorite part is getting to see her students grow and overcome what might inhibit their learning experiences such as disabilities or emotional and verbal struggles that some special education students face.

“Some of them talk now; they can follow their own schedules,” said Moore. “They can go and do the independence that they are doing. That’s what we want to see.”

Moore will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.