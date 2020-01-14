Caregivers, families go on virtual Dementia Tour

JACKSON, Tenn.–Caregivers and family members got a better understanding of what those with dementia face everyday.

A virtual Dementia Tour was held at Regency Retirement Jackson, Tuesday.

Asera Care Hospice dementia tour uses sensory tools and instruction to help build a better understanding of dementia.

“It’s been a very humbling experience for families and caregivers, just to be able to physically see and feel the mind that their loved one is going through since the person suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia can’t explain themselves or how they need help,” said Mandy Jones,

Some sensory tools used included headphones, goggles and shoe inserts.