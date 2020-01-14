Food Safety Class aims to train local restaurant personnel
JACKSON, Tenn. — In the U.S. alone, the Centers for Disease and Control estimates that 48 million people get sick each year from foodborne illnesses, and, of that group, around 3,000 die. Numbers like those are why the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department hosts a Free Food Safety training class every month. “We want everyone to have good hand washing, good cold and hot holding temperatures, good cook temps. You know, we want to do those common, sensical things to keep the public safe and healthy,” regional environmental health program directer Candy Overstreet said. The class is aimed at employees who will be handling food at local restaurants. Overstreet says that part of the battle is making sure people are aware of cooking safety and health hazards. If you want to check to see if your favorite restaurant is following those safety rules, go to this website and check their results. “They can get on there and look at the scores and see what, if any, violations they had, and were they critical or non-critical,” she said. The training isn’t mandatory, but it is useful for local businesses who want their employees prepared. “No matter who shows up, we train them because we want the public to know they have well-trained personnel out in the restaurants,” Overstreet said. “They’re always welcome to call the health department, and we’ll be glad to talk to them about any concerns they may have.” Employees who attended the training class received a certificate of completion.