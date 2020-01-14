Local historic school in danger of demolition

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.- -A historic school is in danger of being demolished.

1959 graduate Hollis Skinner spoke at the Trenton City Council meeting Tuesday night to discuss the possible demolition of Rosenwald School in Gibson County.

Representatives from the State Commission toured the Rosenwald School founded by Julius Rosenwald in 1928 to see what condition it is in.

In the 1800’s, it was an African American school during segregation. Many residents like Hollis are trying to find a way to save the building.

“I want to see this building turn into something that is going to benefit the community like senior citizen centers or computer centers or help a gymnasium here that could benefit the youth,” said Skinner.

Skinner says another reason to save the building is it would cost tax payers $400,000 to tear the building down.