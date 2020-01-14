Microsoft dropping Windows 7 support

Microsoft is dropping support of it’s popular operating system, Windows 7.

Businesses and education users will have the option to extend security updates for Windows 7 at a price.

Extended updates will cost around $25 per machine, and the cost will continue to double every year.

Costs will be even higher for those with Windows 7 Pro.

A full-screen notification is expected to appear for Windows 7 users on Wednesday, warning that the system will no longer be supported.

You can still upgrade your computer to Windows 10 for free, but making the change could cause you to lose some of your saved files, including settings and apps.

For step by step instructions on how to upgrade your computer, follow the steps below: