Mugshots : Madison County : 01/13/20 – 01/14/20 January 14, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Drakaris Weaver Aggravated assault, failure to comply, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Aliste Moriley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Allison Grooms Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Bryant Chapman Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Jeffery Haynes Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Joseph Powell Sex offender registry violations, violations of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Josiah Robinson Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Justin Byrd Theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Kaitlin Dailey Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Kimberly Tomlin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Landon Waddell Falsification of drug test results, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Lekisher Delaney Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Marquetta Cole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Patrick Hart Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Thomas Doster Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots