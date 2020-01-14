Mugshots : Madison County : 01/13/20 – 01/14/20

1/15 Drakaris Weaver Aggravated assault, failure to comply, vandalism

2/15 Aliste Moriley Violation of probation

3/15 Allison Grooms Violation of probation

4/15 Bryant Chapman Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations



5/15 Jeffery Haynes Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

6/15 Joseph Powell Sex offender registry violations, violations of conditions of community supervision

7/15 Josiah Robinson Schedule VI drug violations

8/15 Justin Byrd Theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/15 Kaitlin Dailey Simple domestic assault

10/15 Kimberly Tomlin Failure to appear

11/15 Landon Waddell Falsification of drug test results, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Lekisher Delaney Aggravated assault, vandalism



13/15 Marquetta Cole Violation of probation

14/15 Patrick Hart Violation of community corrections

15/15 Thomas Doster Violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/14/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.