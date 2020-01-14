Tennessee lawmakers to begin 2020 legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers are poised to begin the 2020 legislative session, kicking off a busy next couple of months expected to be full of debates on criminal justice reform, abortion and other hot-button issues.

GOP Gov. Bill Lee has said he’s focused on criminal justice reform for his second legislative session in office.

He is expected to unveil his specific initiative wish list soon.

Over in the House, Republican Speaker Cameron Sexton will oversee his first annual session after multiple scandals forced former House Speaker Glen Casada to resign from the post last year.