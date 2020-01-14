Woman arrested after fight involving students at Liberty Tech

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman was arrested following an altercation Tuesday morning at Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed LaToya Boyd has been charged after allegedly entering the school around 7:15 a.m. without signing in and going to the upstairs of the school.

According to a news release, school resource officers went to the second floor of the school and saw multiple people fighting and staff members attempting to separate individuals.

The release says Boyd was identified as a parent, and deputies determined she had gone upstairs and “directed a student to whip another student.” The release says the student Boyd allegedly spoke to then attacked another nearby student.

A male student who was watching the incident also assaulted the victim and a school administrator attempting to break up the fight, according to the release.

The release says Boyd is also accused of stomping the victim during the assault.

Boyd was arrested as she attempted to leave the school.

The sheriff’s office says Boyd is now charged with burglary, assault, disorderly conduct, child abuse and neglect, reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.