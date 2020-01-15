Aerosol waterproofing wood, masonry protectors recall

You may want to check your work shop for this item.

The Thompson’s Company has announced a recall for it’s aerosol waterproofing wood and masonry protectors.

The contents of the cans can reportedly react with the packaging, causing rust to form along the can seam which could spread to other areas and create pinhole leaks.

These leaks could pose a fire hazard.

The Thompson’s Company has received around 18 reports of leaking cans.

These products were sold at Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot stores nationwide.

If you have one of these, discard it in accordance with your local requirements and contact the company for a full refund.

The company can be contacted at 888-304-3769, email at thompsonsaerosolrecall@sherwin.com, or through their website.