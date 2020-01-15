Cedar Grove man arrested in connection with homicide

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Cedar Grove man in connection with a Tuesday night homicide.

According to a press release, authorities have arrested Joseph Wert, 21, of Cedar Grove, after securing a warrant for his arrest.

Police say they found Larry Watkins, Jr. deceased outside a home on the 600 block of Moss Creek Road Tuesday evening.

Wert was taken into custody and booked into Carroll County Jail early Wednesday morning, according to the release.

The release says he was charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.