Chester County Library gives back with book giveaway

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Looking to add books to your home’s library? The Chester County Library giveaway may be the place for you.

“Free for the taking for anyone that wants to come in, so when I came on I said, ‘Let’s continue that, it’s a great way to give back,'” said library director Savannah Gilbert.

Gilbert says they’ve been having annual book sales for 15 years, and any books left over go into the giveaways.

“I know some people get them for elderly people that they know. We also have a little library in town that a woman fills up with books from the giveaway,” Gilbert said.

She says this free book giveaway is just one way they’re getting people involved with the library and also helping those in the community.

“Right now, to celebrate 100 days of school, we’re having the kids bring in a canned food item. Our goal is 100,” Gilbert said.

Any child that brings in a canned food item gets a coupon for a free children’s book at the next book sale.

The library is also more than just a place to read.

“We have an opportunity for you to find jobs. We have an opportunity to help you with anything you don’t know about technology,” Gilbert said.

The books in the sale and then the giveaway come from books that either have not been checked out in a long time or from donations the library feels won’t be checked out very often.

This current giveaway ends on January 31. The next book sale starts February 1.

You can get a grocery sack of books for just $3, paperback books for 15 cents and hardbacks for 25 cents each.