Crusaders focused on fundamentals heading into district schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Liberty Tech boys basketball program is operating under a fresh, new mindset this season with the goal of seizing every opportunity to work and get better.

The Crusaders are already off to a 1-1 start in District 13 AAA, with a win over Hardin County last week, and an overtime loss on Tuesday night to Brighton. In his first season leading the boys program, head coach Aaron Woods has his team primarily focused on the basics of the game, including transition defense, rebounding, and developing a strong basketball IQ.

Liberty Tech will have Friday night off, and will resume district competition at the start of next week.