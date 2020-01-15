Fight at Liberty Tech raises new concerns

JACKSON, Tenn.– In an update, a parent is facing multiple charges for her involvement in a fight at a Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

The incident has sparked questions about how the woman got inside.

“We don’t have disruptions on a daily basis like this. It’s just that someone took it upon themselves to conduct an action that should not be tolerated,” JMCSS interim superintendent Ray Washington said.

After investigating a shocking fight involving a parent at Liberty Tech, Washington says the school system has to rethink entry procedures at all schools.

“With this incident, it makes us rethink on who we’re securing them from,” Washington said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday , a woman with green hair entered the school without signing in and went upstairs.

School resource officers discovered multiple people were fighting, including the woman, Latoya Boyd. Staff worked to separate the fight.

No one suspected anything when Boyd buzzed in for access to the front office, especially since her daughter, a student at the school, was with her.

Washington explains that Boyd was let into the front office area with permission from the school, but after that, she went further into the school without permission.

Currently, school visitors must use a buzzer to get permission to go in the front office, and at some schools there is a second buzzer to get into the hallway and classroom areas.

“At every school door entrance into the office, there is a buzzer to let you into the office area,” Washington said. “What we did not have at Liberty, was a buzzer to let someone into the school area.”

“We’re actually working on this, school by school,” Washington said.

So far, he says that three schools have the second buzzer, and a fourth will get one soon.

Washington explains that the fight allegedly started after Boyd and her daughter identified a student they had a problem with.