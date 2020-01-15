Mugshots : Madison County : 01/14/20 – 01/15/20 January 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Latoya Boyd Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Amanda Cox Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Cody Mcintyre Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Cordarryl Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Daniel Schwartz Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Deshawn Estes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Isaiah Brooks Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Jack Hale Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18John Futrell Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18John West Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, drivers to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Kevin Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Linda Cooper Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Randall White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Robert Thompson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Sabrina McNeal Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Tafus McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Thaddeous Coble Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tyler Collins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest