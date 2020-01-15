Mugshots : Madison County : 01/14/20 – 01/15/20

1/18 Latoya Boyd Burglary

2/18 Amanda Cox Failure to appear

3/18 Cody Mcintyre Failure to appear

4/18 Cordarryl Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/18 Daniel Schwartz Failure to appear

6/18 Deshawn Estes Failure to appear

7/18 Isaiah Brooks Schedule VI drug violations

8/18 Jack Hale Possession of methamphetamine



9/18 John Futrell Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

10/18 John West Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, drivers to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law

11/18 Kevin Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/18 Linda Cooper Failure to appear



13/18 Randall White Violation of probation

14/18 Robert Thompson Failure to appear

15/18 Sabrina McNeal Violation of probation, failure to appear

16/18 Tafus McNeal Failure to appear



17/18 Thaddeous Coble Failure to appear

18/18 Tyler Collins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.