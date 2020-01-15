TBI Spring Hill human trafficking sting
SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Authorities held a two day undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill, resulting in several arrests.
Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police Department arrested 11 men in the sting from across Tennessee and even Kentucky.
All of them have been booked into the Maury County jail.
Those that were arrested:
- Naveen Mogili, 35, of Franklin: Solicitation of a minor
- Adam Weber, 36, of Franklin: Solicitation of a minor
- Schelton Guffey, 27, of Tomkinsville, Ky.: Solicitation of a minor, simple possession of schedule II
- Jordan Millican, 28, of McMinnville: Patronizing prostitution
- Opey McGee, 39, of Nashville: Patronizing prostitution from a minor
- Daniel Crutcher, 19, of Unionville: Patronizing prostitution from a minor
- Raymond Adamson, 45, of Culleoka: Patronizing prostitution
- James Talley, 36, of Pulaski: Patronizing prostitution
- Thomas Davis, 72, Columbia: Patronizing prostitution from a minor
- Mentor Ahmeti, 30, of Mt. Juliet: Patronizing prostitution from a minor
- Avery Whitehead, 33, of Antioch: Patronizing prostitution (via citation)