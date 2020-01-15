TBI Spring Hill human trafficking sting

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Authorities held a two day undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill, resulting in several arrests.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police Department arrested 11 men in the sting from across Tennessee and even Kentucky.

All of them have been booked into the Maury County jail.

Those that were arrested: