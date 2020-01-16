CWD confirmed in additional West Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three counties in Tennessee have received a status change for Chronic Wasting Disease.

In a news release, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced that Haywood and Chester Counties have become CWD-positive after a deer tested positive for the disease.

Lauderdale was also added as a high-risk county after a deer tested positive just 10 miles from the border with Tipton County, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA says Hardeman, Fayette, Chester, Haywood, Madison, Shelby and Tipton Counties all are CWD positive.