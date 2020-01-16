Jackson police respond to incident in Allenton Heights

JACKSON, Tenn. — Part of Preston Street and Sullivan Street in east Jackson are blocked as officers with the Jackson Police Department respond to an incident near Allenton Heights.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received multiple calls about an incident near Allenton Heights just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not confirmed the nature of the incident or any injuries reported.

We have a crew en route to the scene, and will have more information as details become available.