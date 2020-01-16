Mugshots : Madison County : 01/15/20 – 01/16/20

1/25 Arrnett Curtis Rose Violation of community corrections, contempt of court

2/25 Amaryllis Jackson Aggravated assault

3/25 Courtney Toles Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/25 Delvon Simmons Contempt of court



5/25 Edwin Hardin Violation of community corrections

6/25 Harry Pittman Public intoxication

7/25 Jakia Breon Harris Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations

8/25 Jeremy Office Violation of probation



9/25 Jessica Dian Clark Failure to appear, violation of probation

10/25 Jessica Sanderson Violation of probation

11/25 John Zerfoss Simple domestic assault

12/25 Joseph Emery Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/25 Joseph Scott Violation of order of protection

14/25 Joshua Hughes Statutory rape

15/25 Joshua Lewis Violation of community corrections

16/25 Keelan Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/25 Knashia Walker Failure to appear

18/25 Little Elvington Assault

19/25 Martina Chatman Failure to appear

20/25 Maurice Thompson Aggravated domestic assault



21/25 Schkristah Montgomery Theft over $1,000

22/25 Maximo Rafael-Lopez Contempt of court

23/25 Tiffany Whiteside Theft over $1,000

24/25 Travious Borner Violation of order of protection



25/25 William Ellison Contempt of court



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.