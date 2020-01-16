Mugshots : Madison County : 01/15/20 – 01/16/20 January 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Arrnett Curtis Rose Violation of community corrections, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Amaryllis Jackson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Courtney Toles Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Delvon Simmons Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Edwin Hardin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Harry Pittman Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Jakia Breon Harris Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Jeremy Office Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Jessica Dian Clark Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Jessica Sanderson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25John Zerfoss Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Joseph Emery Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Joseph Scott Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Joshua Hughes Statutory rape Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Joshua Lewis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Keelan Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Knashia Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Little Elvington Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Martina Chatman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Maurice Thompson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Schkristah Montgomery Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Maximo Rafael-Lopez Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Tiffany Whiteside Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Travious Borner Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25William Ellison Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest