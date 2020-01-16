Naked man arrested in Medina home burglary

MEDINA, Tenn.– Police in one West Tennessee town experienced a bizarre encounter with a burglar Wednesday.

“We’ve definitely dealt with naked people in town before, but it’s definitely not our favorite thing to do,” Medina Police Chief Jason Oliver said.

Oliver and one of his officers encountered an unexpected sight after responding to a call from a concerned person who called police to report seeing someone at their neighbor’s house, who was out of town.

“We didn’t, at first, find anything that’s out of place, and then I saw something in the garage that wasn’t fitting to the house,” Oliver said. “When we walked in, we saw a shadow. I looked at my officer and knew instantly that someone was in the house.”

Oliver said he and the officer saw a man, wearing only a watch, in the kitchen.

Police say they believe Gray was on the property for at least a few days before the neighbors saw him and called police.

“He spent quite some time in a few rooms. We’re guessing a few days,” Oliver said.

Police say they found food wrappers and empty alcohol containers at the house from Gray’s alleged stay.

Police also say that Gray didn’t clean up after himself.

“He had been in the bathroom and all through the house, but he didn’t choose to shower or clean himself,” Oliver said.

Police say Gray is facing charges of aggravated burglary, theft, criminal trespass, vandalism, and other pending charges.

Gray is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex.

His arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday.