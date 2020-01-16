Night in the Caribbean raising money for Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend will be the 10th annual Night in the Caribbean, raising money for the Dream Center.

“The Night in the Caribbean started out just to help us with our general funds,” said Dream Center executive director Gail Gustafson.

All the money they raise is used in their day-to-day operations to help the women and children at the Dream Center.

This year, they will have some special guests.

“Some of these kids were 9-months-old when they came through and now they’re 11. They’re going to give a little piece of their testimony: How the Dream Center not only changed their mother, but changed them as well,” Gustafson said.

They’re still working on their capital campaign for a new building, and you can make a donation to that at the Night in the Caribbean.

“We’re looking forward to getting into that one building and all being together,” Gustafson said.

This year they’ll have a silent auction, live auction and a Steely Dan tribute band.

“We dance and have fun. It’s just a night to get to meet a lot of people and hang out and do good work,” Gustafson said.

The best part about it all? You don’t even have to buy a plane ticket to end up in the Caribbean this weekend because it’s all happening at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

To get your tickets, head to the “Seen on 7” section of our website.