Petition started to change renter law in local counties

JACKSON, Tenn. — A week ago, we first told you about a renter in Hardin County who was told a Tennessee law she thought applied to her did not. Now it’s catching a lawmaker’s attention.

“Two of my friends, my supporters in Hardin County, sent me the article that you wrote. They tagged me in it, and I did read it. I reached out to them and told them it was very unfortunate and that I would look into it,” Rep. David Byrd told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt over the phone Thursday.

Darlene Thurman was evicted from rental home after she didn’t pay her rent, thinking it was legal to withhold that rent if necessary services were not done.

“It came under the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. It’s only for counties that have a population above 75,000, so Hardin County didn’t fall under this act,” Byrd said.

Residents have started a petition to include Hardin County.

“Everybody should come under this act, especially if you’re in the business of renting and that’s your major source of income,” Byrd said.

Now Byrd is looking into what he can do and if the law can be changed.

“People call me daily with problems, and I really think people need to use their legislators a lot more than what they do,” he said.

