Tango Mini Strollers recall

1/3 STROLLER-RECALL-PIC-1

2/3 STROLLER-RECALL-PIC-2

3/3 STROLLER-RECALL-PIC-3





You may want to hear this before your next trip with the baby.

Baby Trend has announced a recall of it’s Tango Mini Strollers.

Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can reportedly release and collapse under pressure, posing a hazard for children.

The strollers were sold at Target and online through Amazon.

No injuries have been reported so far, but if you have one of these strollers, you should stop using it and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

The company can be contacted at (800) 328-7363, through email at info@babytrend.com. More information is available under the “Safety Notices” tab on their website.