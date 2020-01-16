Young USJ team continuing to improve

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every season, head girls basketball coach Tony Shutes continues to develop quality teams over at USJ.

The Lady Bruins are led by just one senior this year, meaning several freshmen and even a few 8th graders have had to step up and contribute in important games. USJ is currently 13-5 overall with a 5-1 record in the district.

Every game and every practice is a learning experience, which has helped this group build confidence as the season has progressed.

USJ will conclude this week of play on the road Friday night against Fayette Academy.