4 charged after meth found in Greenfield home

1/4 Timothy Lee Miller

2/4 Tiffany Rene Pritchard

3/4 Cyra Samara Napier

4/4 Cynthia Mary Benson







GREENFIELD, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested on charges related to methamphetamine after investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department searched a Greenfield home, according to a news release.

Timothy Lee Miller, 56, of Greenfield, Tiffany Rene Pritchard, 37, of Greenfield, Cyra Samara Napier, 19, of Dresden, and Cynthia Mary Benson, 55, of Greenfield, are now facing charges after deputies searched a home in the 200 block of College Heights in Greenfield on Friday, the release says.

Investigators say they found two ounces of meth, a.380-caliber pistol, $391 in cash, a sales ledger, and various pipes used to smoke methamphetamine.

Miller, Pritchard and Napier were all charged with possession of the methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release says.

Benson was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.