Adient facility in Lexington to expand, create 330 new jobs

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Lexington factory is expanding after a multi-million dollar investment from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced a $23.5 million investment in Adient to expand the Lexington manufacturing facility, according to a news release.

Adient is an automotive seating manufacturer and supplier.

The company plans to create about 330 jobs, the release says.

This is the second expansion for the company in Henderson County in two years.