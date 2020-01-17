Free admission, voting information at Memphis museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The National Civil Rights Museum will be providing free admission and information about voting and the upcoming U.S. Census during a celebration of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday in Memphis, Tennessee.

The museum hosts events each year on the holiday, which is Monday.

The museum is located on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where King was killed while standing on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

The museum is working with organizations to offer information about voter education, empowerment and registration.

Throughout Memphis, volunteers will be working on community cleanup and beautification projects