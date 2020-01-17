Mayors recognize January as Blood Donor Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local leaders are raising awareness in the hopes of saving lives.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger came together Friday to recognize January as National Blood Donor Month.

Lifeline Blood Services says each year, patients in hospitals across West Tennessee require nearly 25,000 units of blood, and January can be a hard month to keep up with the need for blood.

“As you can see from the chairs behind us, they’re empty, and a lot of that has to do with cold and flu season and there’s a lot of missing blood donors this time of year,” Lifeline CEO John Miller said.

Lifeline Blood Services provides blood to 20 hospitals across West Tennessee.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by Lifeline on Sterling Farms Drive in north Jackson Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.