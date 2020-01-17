Mugshots : Madison County : 01/16/20 – 01/17/20 January 17, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Jamie Cain Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Chad Holland Forgery, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13David Morales Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Dennis Cain Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Denniscoy Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jarvis Merriweather Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Joe Cole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Penny Crutchfield Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Thomas Reed Criminal impersonation, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Timothy Scarbough Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Trevion Swift Aggravated domestic assault, violation of community corrections, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13William Mann Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/17/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest