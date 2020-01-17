Mugshots : Madison County : 01/16/20 – 01/17/20

1/13 Jamie Cain Aggravated domestic assault

2/13 Chad Holland Forgery, failure to appear

3/13 David Morales Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/13 Dennis Cain Aggravated assault



5/13 Denniscoy Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/13 Jarvis Merriweather Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/13 Joe Cole Violation of probation

8/13 Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections



9/13 Penny Crutchfield Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/13 Thomas Reed Criminal impersonation, public intoxication

11/13 Timothy Scarbough Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/13 Trevion Swift Aggravated domestic assault, violation of community corrections, evading arrest



13/13 William Mann Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/17/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.